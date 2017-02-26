× Search warrant executed in case of missing Oneida woman

WICHITA, Kansas — A search warrant has been executed in connection to the disappearance of Megan Foglesong, formerly of Oneida, Illinois.

She was 22 when she was last seen in Alden, Kansas in late November or December of 2015, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). Family and friends held a candlelight vigil on her 23rd birthday back in January.

“I didn’t believe she would go missing. I just expected her to call or come home soon,” added Megan’s sister, Tina Foglesong, at the vigil.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas said they executed a search warrant on Sunday, Feb. 26, as a part of their investigation. No charges have yet been filed, reports KAKE.

Family and friends continue to post updates to the Facebook group Bring Megan Home.