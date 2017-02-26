Fallen Burlington firefighter welcomed home with processional

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A West Burlington firefighter who lost his life Friday evening has come home. Fellow firefighters and citizens alike lined the streets as the cars passed to pay their respects.

Jim Franciskovich was headed to the State Fire School in Ames, Iowa with two other firefighters Friday evening, Feb. 24, when their car hit a patch of ice and rolled over. Franciskovich died of his injuries.

Franciskovich was 52 years old and a 15 year crew member of the department. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, one stepdaughter and one stepson, reports the Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency.

A visitation will be held on Thursday followed by a funeral service on Friday. CLICK HERE to view the full obituary.

