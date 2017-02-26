× Exhaust fan shortage causes Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A shortage in a bathroom exhaust fan caused a home fire Sunday morning, Feb. 26 in Bellevue, Iowa. Crews were called the home just before 11 a.m. at 901 Stone Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $50,000 in damages, reports the Bellevue Fire Department. Everyone was able to safely get out of the home.

19 firefighters responded and remained on scene for about an hour and a half. No injuries were reported.