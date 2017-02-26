× Congress lays out ambitious agenda for their return to Washington this week

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Republican-controlled Congress has an ambitious agenda on their plate as they return to work this week. They plan to work on passing a nearly trillion dollar infrastructure plan, funding a border wall, boosting military spending, and cutting taxes.

And on top of all that: Obamacare.

Republican leaders have said they will introduce a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as early as this week. Some 85% of American who get health coverage through Obamacare receive government subsidies. Republicans have said their plan would replace those subsidies with tax credits.

Recently, Iowans have been divided over Obamacare’s success. According to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll from February 16th, 2017, 45% of Iowans call the Affordable Care Act a success, while 46% say it’s been a failure. These numbers are up from the same poll in Iowa, when 32% of Iowans saw it as a success, while 59% called it a failure.

The return to Washington will be a change of pace for many lawmakers, who faced angry constituents at rowdy town halls in their home district last week.

President Donald Trump is preparing to deliver his first speech before a join session of Congress this week. He’ll speak on Tuesday night, in a televised address. White House advisers say he will offer more details about plans to follow through on his campaign promises.