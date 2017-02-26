× 2 young girls found dead after Chicago house fire

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Fire Department official says a fire on the city’s South Side that killed a 7-month-old girl and a 2-year-old girl was likely caused by someone in the house using the stove to heat the building.

Commander Frank Velez says that foul play is not suspected in the fast-spreading fire that also left a 6-year-old boy in critical condition.

The children were all found in the basement of a two-story house after the fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the children who died as 7-month-old girl Ziya Grace and 2-year-old Jamaii Grace.

Officials said two women, ages 25 and 48, escaped the basement on their own and were taken to a hospital for treatment.