West Burlington fire crew loses firefighter in vehicle crash

PELLA, Iowa — The West Burlington Fire Department’s profile picture on Facebook has changed overnight after losing one of their own.

The Eastern Iowa Fireground Photos is reporting on their Facebook page that firefighter James Franciskovich and two others were headed to a training in Ames, Iowa on Friday evening, Feb. 24, when they were involved in a car crash near Pella.

Franciskovich died of his injuries. The two others were treated at a hospital and then released.

“Please keep Firefighter Franciskovich’s family, both in blood, and in the fire service in your thoughts… Rest easy Firefighter James Franciskovich, we have the watch from here,” reads the post.

Several other area agencies have also expressed their condolences online.