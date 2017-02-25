× We’ll wrap up February with some signs of spring

It’s been a chilly weekend so far! Thankfully those breezy winds we had on Saturday afternoon will calm down Saturday night. With some clouds passing through, overnight lows will only get into the low to mid 20s.

The winds will shift from the southwest tomorrow which will warm us into the upper 40s. It will be pretty breezy again with some gusts over 25 mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated sprinkles are possible, but most of us will remain completely dry.

The 50s will return for the last two days of February! Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with highs in the low 50s. Some light showers will pass through overnight Monday into Tuesday. Despite the rain on Tuesday, highs will manage to get into the upper 50s.

However, we will be cooling down for the beginning of March on Wednesday. Highs will drop near 40, and we may even see some rain and snow mix.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham