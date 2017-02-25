Teens get hands on medical experience at Black Hawk College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Students 8-12th grade got to try their hand at life like medical emergency situations at the Black Hawk Community College.

Through the Health Career Pathway Program students got a chance to learn how to take blood pressure, draw blood, moderate heart beats all while using a simulated patient.

During the program students will be introduced to various health careers such as nursing, physical therapy, and EMT.

The hands on approach gives students a better perspective and understanding on these healthcare careers.

"It's hard to know until you've experienced it, and I think that a lot of times people don't realize the programs that we offer here at Black Hawk and that you don't necessarily have to go to school for 4 years to get a great job in a health career," says Dianne Ables, Physical Therapy Academic Coordinator for Black Hawk.

The program is offered to students while they are in their early teens.

"It's good to be exposed in it early so you know what to expect later. To have that experience just gives you a step above than just coming in cold," says PTA student Michelle Byles.

The next health care classes will be held in March. For more information call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at (309)796-8223.