Sunny, but chilly Saturday on tap

It looks more like winter outside! With a little snow on the ground, we will only be getting into the low 30s for daytime highs. Despite the sunshine, very breezy northwest winds will make the wind chill in the teens.

More clouds will roll in tonight, and that will keep temperatures from falling too much. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s, and the winds will also be much calmer.

Warmer air moves through for Sunday, and we’ll get back into the upper 40s.

Another nice taste of spring arrives for the first part of the work week! We are looking at highs around 50 for Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Rain will pass through again on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham