One dead in Stark County car crash

STARK COUNTY, Illinois — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 93 in Stark County, about a half mile west of Modena Road.

Brian Webber, 42, was pronounced dead around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, Feb. 25, reports the Stark County Sherrif’s Office. An autopsy will be performed.

The crash is still under investigation. No other details have been reported at this time.