New London best Lisbon 67-56 to earn the school's 1st ever trip to State.
New London earns 1st trip to State in school history
-
Camanche punches 1st ticket to State sine 1985
-
Assumption Wrestling pins down another trip to State
-
Assumption finishes strong to claim 3rd place State trophy
-
State of Iowa reaches birthday milestone, turns 170
-
Utah teen dies unexpectedly, one day after deciding to donate her organs
-
-
Branson and startup unveil supersonic plane
-
Augustana men earn 1st CCIW win
-
Lady Tigers overcome loss of leading scorer to earn Sectional Title
-
Sherrard gains revenge and a trip to Sweet 16
-
New London remains undefeated with another win
-
-
Galena claims 2nd straight Sectional title
-
Tyler Fleetwood repeats; brother Taylor earns 2nd
-
Budapest withdraws 2024 Olympic bid, leaving L.A. and Paris