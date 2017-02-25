Local jiujitsu seminar benefits veterans charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local martial arts center is giving back to veterans the best way they know how. Nick Tarpein's Martial Arts Center in Davenport hosted a special seminar Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, with Gina Franssen, a Brazilian jiujitsu black belt.

She usually leads classes in Minnesota, but stopped in the QCs Saturday. Students paid to attend the class with a proceeds benefiting veterans charities.

"I see all walks of life that come in here. I've got ex military that comes in, a lot of law enforcement. So whenever military comes into play, it's always a great thing to be able to pass back to those guys," said Travis Tarpein, owner.

Monday raised during the Honoring Our Heroes event will benefit three groups: Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, Mission 22, and the We Defy Foundation.