× Illinois lawmaker aims to legalize gun noise suppressors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois lawmaker is looking to legalize the possession of noise suppressors in Illinois in order to reduce the risk of hearing damage from firing a gun.

The bill proposed by Democratic Sen. William Haine of Alton is among dozens of firearm-related bills that have been introduced by Illinois lawmakers this year, the State Journal-Register reports.

Haine says noise from firearms is a public health concern for hunters and those who shoot for sport.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, shooters without ear protection can suffer a severe hearing loss from as little as one shot.

Exposure to noises greater than 140 decibels can permanently affect hearing. Almost all firearms create noise that is over 140 decibels, and a suppressor would reduce that by 20 to 30 decibels.