First Winter Iowa Senior Games kicks off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Older athletes showed off their speed Saturday morning, Feb. 25, at Augustana's PepsiCo Center. The first Winter Iowa Senior Games took over the track with running events as well as high jump and shot put.

250 athletes from eight different states are in the Quad Cities for the senior games. Athletes range from 50-91 years old.

"The turnout has been great, and it's amazing the kind of shape and the athletes that came out to participate. And it's all ages and all ability levels, that's the neat thing about it," said Kevin Bourke, Iowa Sports Foundation.

Seniors are also competing in swimming, bowling, , table tennis, shuffleboard and pickleball. The events continue Sunday, and admission is free.