NORMAL, Illinois — Annawan girls are state champs!

The Annawan girls basketball team has beat Mendon Unity in Saturday’s Class 1A title game 39-37. The teams were tied at 8 after the first quarter. Annawan trailed to Mendon Unity until they made a comeback in the 4th quarter.

Annawan had beat Harvest Christian on Friday 51-42.

WQAD’s Kory Kuffler was there at the game and will have highlights Friday during our 6 p.m. broadcast right here on WQAD.