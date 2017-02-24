Snow grinds traffic to a halt northwest of Des Moines

Posted 6:36 am, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:23AM, February 24, 2017
Some places near Lake Okoboji have seen more than six inches of snow with plenty of strong wind. Heavy snowfall blankets about half of the Hawkeye State this morning. Here’s a live look at some Department of Transportation cameras.

I-35 near the Minnesota border

I-35 near Clear Lake, Iowa

US-18 near Mason City, Iowa

Here’s a look at the radar loop which shows the overnight thunderstorms in the Quad Cities and the snowfall in the northwestern half of Iowa.

Have a great day and travel safely!
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen