NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: An Easy (and Tasty!) Way to Celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is coming up on Tuesday, February 28th so why not try to make a king cake?

I found this fun recipe on POPSUGAR for mini cinnamon roll king cakes that take only three ingredients - a can of cinnamon rolls, the icing from the can, and three colors of sugar.

In the tutorial video, the hostess explains that the "history of the king cake is a long, time-honored tradition - especially in New Orleans - marking the epiphany or when baby Jesus was revealed."

So, of course, we celebrate that by eating dough stuffed with cinnamon and topped with icing. I'm game!

These mini king cakes were super easy to make, not to mention delicious. It was also interesting to learn more about Mardi Gras and what those three colors mean: Purple for Justice, Green for Faith, and Gold for Power.

Happy Fat Tuesday! I hope this dessert makes your tummy full and your life full of luck!