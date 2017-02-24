Moline PD share surveillance video in attempt to combat car thefts

MOLINE — The Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying “suspects responsible for an increase in the theft of motor vehicles.”

On their Facebook page, Moline police posted a video which appears to be surveillance from a gas station. The video is stamped with the date Monday, February 20, 2017 at 8:44 p.m.

For the first 12 seconds you see a dark-colored car sitting idle next to a gas pump. Then a light-colored car pulls up next to it. Both doors open, and you see someone from the back seat of the light-colored car get out, and into the dark-colored car. Both cars immediately pull away and someone quickly starts chasing after them.

Along with the post, police are reminding drivers not to leave their cars running unattended.

“These incidents are crimes of opportunity and we need to work together to eliminate the opportunity for these criminals,” read the department’s post.

If you have any information about any vehicle thefts in the area, call Moline Police at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.