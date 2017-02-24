× Burlington man to serve decade in prison following firearm conviction

BURLINGTON, Iowa — With a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, 41-year-old Anthony Maurice Walls was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

In October of 2015, Walls and two other people got into a dispute, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel. Walls went into a home in Burlington where he stole a shotgun and ammunition. He loaded the gun and started to head back to where the dispute was, but was paused by the occupants of the home.

“When occupants of the residence attempted to stop him, Walls, in an effort to appease them, tossed a small amount of crack cocaine at them,” read the statement.

While Walls was walking back toward the dispute with the gun, “a concerned citizen” saw him and called 911, the statement said. Walls was then taken into custody by Burlington police officers. Police found more crack cocaine and the shotgun nearby.

The statement said that on February 22, 2017, Walls was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release once he gets out. Walls had already been convicted of felonies in Des Moines and Henry Counties.