× Light snowfall still on track tonight… colder to start the weekend

Light snow will be seen from time to time this evening and through the overnight hours with amounts still remaining around an inch or less in much of the area. The main snow axis well to the north will graze cities such as Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Galena with at least 1 to 3 inches expected by early Saturday morning.

Blustery northwest winds will continue tonight as well as into Saturday resulting in lows dropping in the 20s and highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills will likely be in the teens. Sunday will be slightly tolerable with highs in the lower 40s.

A couple of showers will pass through the area next week with highs for the most part in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here