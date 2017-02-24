Iowan among Oscar nominees for work on ‘Moana’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowan is among this year’s Ocscars nominees for his work on the Disney movie Moana. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Ron Clements, of Sioux City, and is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

Moana will go up against Kubo and the Two Strings, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, and Zootopia.

This is Clements’ third nomination, after previously being nominated for The Princess and the Frog and Treasure Planet.

The Oscars will air Sunday, Feb. 26, right here on WQAD.

