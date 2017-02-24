Flu still widespread across the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control says flu is considered widespread in all but four states right now.

In Iowa, the Department of Health says 34 Iowans have died from flu complications this season. Just two weeks ago, 66 people were hospitalized because of flu-like illness and nearly 60 schools have reported more than 10% of the student population was out sick.

In Illinois, more than 40 people were admitted to intensive care in the past two weeks, and 20 children have died this season from flu complications.

Doctors say kids aren't getting flu shots because the flu mist is no longer an option.

The CDC says more than half of the people who got the flu shot this year still got flu symptoms. Officials say influenza A was the dominant strain this year, but the vaccine prevents less than half of the cases.