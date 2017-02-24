× Davenport Man Saved from Fire by Passersbys

A Davenport man was rescued from his mobile home, after it caught on fire early Friday morning, February 24, 2017.

It happened in the 3900 block of Cody Trail shortly after midnight.

All State Service employees Chris Bishop and Jerry Ford were in the area to repossess a car, when they saw the mobile home on fire and a man inside, near the front door.

The two men say they worked together to try and get the man out to safety.

“When we seen his feet in the door and we couldn’t get it open. So what we did was kept taking turns. We couldn’t breath. I had to run in to try and grab him. Then Jerry would run in and try and grab him and finally we got him out,” said Bishop. “We couldn’t jut walk away and see somebody burn up that we had physical eyes on.”

Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn says while they commend the two passersby’s efforts and helping the man, she stresses that it’s dangerous to do.

“Entering a building that is on fire, you are putting yourself at risk,” Washburn states. “We want to caution the public that there is great danger in trying to rescue someone from a building and it might be best to wait for the firefighters.”

The man was taken to Genesis East. His condition is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say the fire looks to have started in the bedroom, and they are investigating the cause at this time.