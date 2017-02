NORMAL, Illinois — The Annawan girls basketball team beat Harvest Christian 51-42 in the IHSA Class 1A state semifinals on Friday, Feb. 24.

Annawan girls will go on to play Mendon Unity in Saturday’s Class 1A title game.

WQAD’s Kory Kuffler was there at the game and will have highlights Friday during The Score in our 10 p.m. broadcast.