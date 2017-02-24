A-Town falls to Delavan
-
Central DeWitt falls by 1 to Anamosa
-
Camanche Girls fall to Regina
-
Newman falls in a heartbreaker to Winnebago
-
Milledgeville remembers classmate Carley Harrielle on Senior Night
-
Mother killed, two daughters injured in fall from Colorado ski lift
-
-
Rock Falls’ Ager cruises to State crown
-
Assumption falls at home to WDM Valley
-
Rock Island falls to Quincy
-
St. Ambrose women fall to IUSB
-
SAU women fall to Cardinal Stritch
-
-
Alleman girls fall in State Farm Classic opener
-
Sherrard falls to #1 Byron
-
Moline falls in Taylor’s debut