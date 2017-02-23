× Warmer jackets a must this upcoming weekend

Clouds continue to thicken and lower which will allow the rain chances to continue along with a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Not expecting anything severe as rainfall amounts could be around a half an inch.

By Friday we’ll be sandwiched between two weather extremes… The blizzard conditions along the Iowa/Minnesota border and the threat for severe weather near the Ohio Valley. Here locally, we’ll be looking pretty good around given the circumstances as daytime highs will range between 45 to 55 degrees from north to south under a pretty stiff wind out of the southwest.

Colder air will charge in Friday night into Saturday morning, not only dropping temperatures below freezing but dropping some light snowfall as well. That snowfall could reach an inch but mainly on grassy surfaces.

Daytime highs for the weekend will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

