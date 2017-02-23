Third grade artist’s doodle catches Google’s attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A third grade student's artwork has caught the attention of Google for the second time.

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, representatives from Google announced that Shalini Chandupatala was a finalist in the Doodle 4 Google competition.

Chandupatala is one of 53 state winners. A panel of judges chose the third grader at Hopewell Elementary to represent Iowa for the second year in a row.

"We have hundreds of thousands of entries each year," said Jordan Basile, a Google representative. "I'm really impressed with Shalini's work. She's won two years in a row, and I haven't seen that yet."

Chandupatala redesigned the Google logo to fit this year's theme: "What I see for the future..."

"What I see for the future is safe, healthy, happy lives for all people," said Chandupatala.

Each letter represents a solution to a current problem, including cleaning up the ocean, preventing wild fires, helping endangered animals, curing illness, and making sure everyone gets a good night's sleep.

"My favorite is the E, because when you get a good night's sleep, you can wake up with a fresh mind, and then you can invent more," she said.

Five national Doodle 4 Google finalists will be chosen in two weeks, and ultimately, the national winner's doodle will go live on Google.com.

To vote for Shalini's doodle, go to http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html.

Voting opens Thursday night, and it will be open until March 6th.