Rocks drop heartbreaker to Edwardsville in Sectional final

The Lady Rocks overcame a 13 point deficit to take the lead in the 4th quarter against Edwardsville.  But the Tigers have an answer, ending Rock Island's season with a 48-46 win.  The Rocks finish their season with a school record 31 victories.