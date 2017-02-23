Is it weird that you wear socks to bed? Science suggests you should

Do you wear socks to bed?

A report by the National Sleep Foundation suggests that wearing socks to bed could help you sleep better.

Warming up your feet causes your blood vessels to dilate, which the NSF says may help signal to your brain that it’s bedtime. Once your feet get warmed, your body redistributes heat throughout your body, getting it ready to sleep.

If wearing socks to bed isn’t your thing, you can still get the same benefits by layering extra blankets at the foot of your bed or using a hot water bottle to warm up the foot of your bed before you go to sleep.