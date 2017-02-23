GPS unit of work-release escapee found in southwest Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A man at a work release facility did not return as required.

Eric Allen Shaffer, age 34, was supposed to return to the facility Wednesday, February 22, 2017, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was admitted into the facility on January 23.

Shaffer has been convicted of willful injury, going armed with intent, and escape of a felon in Des Moines County. Officials describe him as being white, standing 6-feet tall, and weighing 204 pounds.

A spokesperson with the Iowa Department of Corrections said around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Shaffer's GPS unit was found on West Avenue near Lawrence Avenue in Burlington.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are being asked to call their local police.