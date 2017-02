CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two men. The men were on camera exiting Legends Sports Bar in Clinton just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Clinton police have not released why the want to speak with these men. The department posted the video to their Facebook page on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Anyone who recognizes one of these suspects is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.