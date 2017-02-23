Church Helps Local Hispanic Community During Uncertain Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE - A local pastor has continued to grow his church in the Watertown neighborhood over the past nine years.

"I came here for one mission...to start a Hispanic ministry here," Cristo Rey Lutheran Church Pastor Pablo Dominguez said.

Dominguez came to the U.S. in 2002 and opened Cristo Rey six years later, in an old bank building off Illinois Route 84.

"This is the best location for this Hispanic ministry because we're around for the Hispanics here," Dominguez said.

The church provides clothing, money, and even food for residents in Watertown. His effort has been so inspiring to Rock Island resident Debby Weidenbach, she nominated him for a Pay It Forward award, for doing good things in the community.

The past month has not been easy for members of Dominguez's church. Dominguez says some members are concerned with President Donald Trump's efforts to build a wall on the U.S. Mexican border. The pastor doesn't preach anything on politics. Instead, Dominguez preaches The Gospel.

"We need to provide God's word to them for comfort because they know they need to trust in God during these special and difficult moments," Dominguez said.

Cristo Rey provides comfort, friendship, and help to the immigrants who come to his church, but he doesn't go any further than that with his message, which has benefited him over the last nine years.

If you know of someone doing great things in the community, consider nominating them for the Pay It Forward Program by clicking here.