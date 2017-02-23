Chef Scott: Time to Love Liver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Quit blaming the chicken livers!

So many families refuse to make liver for dinner because they didn't like the taste as a kid. That's a shame. It's inexpensive and you can make it tasty.

"You know, when I was growing up, chicken livers were a favorite in our house", says Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"Let's give them a second chance."

1. Add 3 tbsp of chef's butter (50/50 mix of butter and margarine) into hot skillet

2. Add cut up vegetables, about 1/4 cup per person each of green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

3. Saute the vegetables, creating a nice sauce

4. Dredge 8 ounces of chicken livers per person in about 2 cups of flour

5. Push vegetables to the side of the skillet and add the chicken livers to the other side in the sauce

6. Flip the livers as they become golden brown

7. Add salt and pepper

8. Add butter to frying vegetables

9. Add 1/2 cup of white wine, deglazing the pan to better mix the tastes

Serve over a bed of brown rice.

"Now that is some eating", says Chef Scott.

"A Scott family favorite growing up and a great way to stretch your budget."

"Enjoy!"