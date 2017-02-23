× Changes to Bettendorf school calendar upsets parents

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board approved class calendar changes for the 2017-18 school year and not all parents are happy.

Parents received an email Tuesday, Feb. 21, notifying them of the changes that were approved, which includes early releases each Wednesday and a weeklong fall break Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

An online petition was created the following day. Most of the complaints made by parents who signed the petition say that adding a weeklong break in the fall is detrimental to students, especially with it being so close to Thanksgiving break, which is scheduled for Nov 22-24.

Other parents say that the schedule is disruptive for students enrolled in AP classes, and for parents who will now have to make arrangements for someone to care for their kids each Wednesday following the early release.

The board approved a start date of Wednesday, Aug. 23 and a last day of Thursday, June 7. Weekly early releases on Wednesdays are as follows:

Preschool: 1:20 p.m.

Elementary: 2:30 p.m.

Middle school: 2 p.m.

High school: 2:10 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the Bettendorf School District 2017-18 school calendar