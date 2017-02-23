Philadelphia waives Chasson Randle after acquiring a pair of players from Mavericks. Andrew Bogut is expected to agree to a buyout so the Sixers could resign the former Rock Island standout if he clears waivers.
76ers waive Randle
Report: Chasson Randle likely to sign another contract with Sixers
Chasson Randle signs 3 year deal with Sixers
Chasson Randle eager to impress in Philadelphia
Chasson Randle ready to play with Philadelphia
Chasson Randle takes advantage of opportunity vs. Bucks
Beal finds motivation in Randle’s success
