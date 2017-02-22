St. Ambrose aims to interest women in engineering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University is trying to get more women interested in engineering. More than 600 girls attended the Introduce A Girl to Engineering program Wednesday evening, Feb. 22. It teaches young girls about engineering careers.

Students from more than 100 schools were able to participate in hands on activities and demonstrations.

This is the program's sixth year. The National Science Foundation shows women earn fewer than 20% of all bachelor's degrees in engineering.