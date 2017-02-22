× Slow cool down on track as our next round of rain is in sight

What a ride it turned out to be!! Today marked the 6th straight record breaking high in the Quad Cities as the mercury topped in the lower 70s. There’s usually an end to every story and this one is no different as a system pulling in from the west will bring a slow cool down in temperatures along with some wet weather, too.

After lows tonight drop in the lower 40s comes an increase in clouds on Thursday and highs in the mid to upper 50s. This will bring some showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms toward evening and overnight.

On Friday morning, the last of the raindrops end allowing temperatures to get a slight boost near 60 degrees before colder winds take over that night. That backside of this system will be noticed Saturday morning as some innocent flakes will be flying around across the area. Fortunately, no concerns about accumulation as the main snow axis will stay up well north along the Iowa/Minnesota border and points east into Wisconsin, where over a foot of snow is expected there.

The rest of the weekend will remain dry until a light mix of rain and snow quickly passes by Sunday evening.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be the coolest in the days ahead with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

