Pickup crash ends on railroad tracks, driver injured in collision with train

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — A driver was injured when his pickup was hit by a train just east of Monmouth.

The 24-year-old driver was heading northbound on 110th Street when police said he didn’t obey the stop sign at the 180th Avenue intersection. Conditions were foggy and roads were dry when the wreck happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

After passing through the intersection, the pickup ran “into a ditch, up an embankment, and came to rest with its front end partially on railroad tracks,” the statement said.

Police said a train that was headed eastbound ended up hitting the pickup.

The driver was taken to a Peoria hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye orbital. He was charged with improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving under the influence.