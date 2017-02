MOLINE — Police are looking for a trio of suspects caught on surveillance camera stealing items from stores at SouthPark Mall.

The thefts occurred on Monday, Feb. 20, police said. The suspects later left the scene in a gray, late-model Volkswagen Sedan pictured below.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2191 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at (309) 762-9500.