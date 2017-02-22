× Iowa Appeals Court upholds speed cameras in 2 court cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the use of automated speed cameras in Iowa, rejecting challenges in two separate court cases filed by citizens claiming Cedar Rapids cameras violated their constitutional rights.

In one case six car owners ticketed on Interstate 380 sought class-action status claiming the cameras violate equal protection and due process rights among others.

In the second case Marla Leaf claimed the city failed to clearly prove she was speeding.

The court on Wednesday rejected each challenge saying federal courts have already declared the cameras constitutional.

The attorney representing the car owners says they’ll appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Several other pending court cases in Iowa challenge the legality of automated cameras and a bill to ban them has resurfaced in the Iowa Legislature.