Injury and breakage reports prompt knife recall

A knife set is being recalled because they can break and potentially cut the user.

The recall of Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery knives was announced on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Click here to read the full CPSC recall report

The recalled knives were sold both in sets and individually and includes the following: carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives. The cutlery was sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and other stores, including on Amazon.com, between September 2008 and December 2016. The knives were sold for $300 per set and $25 per single knife.

Customers have reported about 3,150 reports of broken knives and 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations; four of those injuries required stitches.

You can contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on “Customer Support” at the bottom of the page then “Recalls” for more information.

The following models are included in the recall: