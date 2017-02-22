Injury and breakage reports prompt knife recall

Posted 1:44 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:51PM, February 22, 2017

A knife set is being recalled because they can break and potentially cut the user.

The recall of Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery knives was announced on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Click here to read the full CPSC recall report

The recalled knives were sold both in sets and individually and includes the following: carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives.  The cutlery was sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and other stores, including on Amazon.com, between September 2008 and December 2016. The knives were sold for $300 per set and $25 per single knife.

Customers have reported about 3,150 reports of broken knives and 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations; four of those injuries required stitches.

You can contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on “Customer Support” at the bottom of the page then “Recalls” for more information.

The following models are included in the recall:

Product Item Item Number
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 4.5″ Parer KNR10045C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 7″ Santoku KNR0007C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Contemporary Paring Knife Set 1821332
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 5″ Santoku KNR0005C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 8″ Chef Knife KNR4008C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility KNSR002C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer KNSR0102C
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set 3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808009
Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set 4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808008
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922890
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922971
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1932810
Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922976

 