× Hastert victim again argues for remainder of hush money

CHICAGO (AP) — A sexual abuse victim of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert is making another argument for the remainder of money he is owed for keeping silent about the politician’s misconduct.

In the latest filing in the man’s breach-of-contract lawsuit, Hastert’s victim maintains he is due the entire $3.5 million agreed to, the Chicago Tribune reports. That’s because he was no longer obligated to remain silent once Hastert told federal authorities about their agreement.

The imprisoned Hastert wants the man whom he coached decades ago at Yorkville High School to return the $1.7 million in hush money paid him over several years. Hastert stopped making payments in December 2014 after the FBI questioned him about the large bank withdrawals.

Lawyers are due to appear March 8 before Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer in Yorkville.