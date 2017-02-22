‘Flip or Flop’ exes ‘look forward to continuing the show’

(CNN) — They may have split, but Christina El Moussa says her HGTV show with her estranged husband, Tarek will go on.

The “Flip or Flop” co-host appeared on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

El Moussa said the former couple remains friendly, focused on co-parenting and their children, and committed to their home renovation series.

“There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and co-workers that we can be,” she said.

El Moussa said she’s been doing “really, really good” in the wake of a very public split.

The pair announced their separation in December, shocking fans of their popular reality show.

HGTV released a statement in support of the couple at that time.

“When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children,” the HGTV statement read.

“Flip or Flop” is currently in production for its seventh season.

