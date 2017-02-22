Feeling lucky? $400M Powerball results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINNING NUMBERS 2/22: 10-13-28-52-61 Powerball: 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has hit $403 million, making it the tenth largest in the game's history.

The chances of someone winning the Powerball are one in 292 million. Wednesday’s jackpot jumped to the $403 million amount when no one won during Saturday, February 18, 2017 drawing.

This is still on the tenth highest jackpot in history. and nowhere near the record set in 2016... with a $1.5 billion prize.

The last time a Powerball jackpot rose above the $400 million mark was in November 2016 — the third time it climbed higher than that figure in 2016 — when it hit $420 million.

People have been shuffling in and out of local gas stations trying to score the winning ticket.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard tells WQAD News 8 they have sold over $450 in tickets just on Wednesday February 22, 2017.

Marcia LaMar of Davenport has been buying lottery tickets for decades. She purchased five tickets for the big drawing. She says if she wins the money will go towards helping others.

“The first thing I'd do is help out a friend whose husband needs a liver transplant. It’s worth a shot. I go to Vegas so what's $10 and I'm retired,” said LaMar.

Anyone who wins the jackpot can take the winnings and be paid out over a course of 29 years or take a lump sum payment of about $243.9 million.

According to the lottery's website, the chances of matching all six numbers are about 1 in 292 million.

CLICK HERE for winning Powerball numbers and updated jackpot information