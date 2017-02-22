× Electronics stolen from Mt. Pleasant, IA home in reported burglary

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Authorities say several electronics were taken during a burglary that was reported in the middle of the night outside of Mt. Pleasant.

The burglary happened northwest of the city on Graham Avenue, according to a statement from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. Officers got a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017 “reporting that a burglary had just taken place” at a home in the 2700 block.

Investigators found that four TVs, an Xbox 360 and controller, a DVD player, and money had been stolen from the home, the statement said.

Officials said multiple suspects had been interviewed, but the case was still under investigation.