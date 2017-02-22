Davenport set to discuss potential merge of city advisory boards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--- City leaders in Davenport will start the discussion on a proposal that will merge the Levee Improvement Commission, the RiverCenter / Adler Theatre and Parks and Recreational advisory boards to create one "super board" for the city.

"This is really looking at the future of the really great things that we have. Things like park and rec., things like River Center, Adler, things like our riverfront. So we are going to bring these together and put a super-board together that is going to be focusing on these amenities not only today but well into the future," says Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who first proposed the idea.

The new proposed committee is an attempt to make it easier for to oversee business in the city.

Some members of the existing committees are expected the city council meeting Wednesday, February 22, to voice their concerns about the proposed changes.