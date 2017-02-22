Bettendorf homeowners see rise in property taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Some Iowa homeowners are in shock after receiving notice that their property taxes are going up.

The owner of a Bettendorf home saw a 23% hike in their assessment from last year - than's an $850 hike. It's been 10 years since Scott County updated its assessments in Bettendorf.

Not everyone saw a dramatic hike like that, though. The city says that on average, assessments went up about 10%.

"The city council could lower its levee, that would have some impact But remember the city gains funds from those taxes that are leveed, so we're certainly going to have to evaluate," said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn.