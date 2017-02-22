Area treasure hunters reunite man with lost promise ring, class ring

ABINGDON, Illinois — A couple of area treasure hunters were able to reunite a pair of rings with their owner. WQAD viewer Ann Comer tells us that her husband, Bill, and a friend, Doug, were out metal detecting in Abingdon when they found a chain sporting a class ring and a promise ring.

With some help from Google, the metal detectors were able to get the rings back to 2012 Abingdon High School grad Lance German. The class ring was his own, but the promise ring had been a gift from his father to his mother. German told the couple he had lost the rings while playing basketball.

“Best part of the story was he said, ‘I would like to repay you but don’t know how.’ Doug told him, ‘You just did!'” writes Ann.