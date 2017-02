Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois - Crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday, February 21st, 2017.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Prairie Green Apartments, in the 1800 block of Lake Street near the Illinois Youth Center. 15 people are said to have lost their homes.

A WQAD News 8 viewer sent us video of the scene. Witnesses say no one was hurt. Police have not released any information about how the fire started.