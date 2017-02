Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROVE CITY, Ohio -- A very impatient dog wanted its owner to come back out to the car, and it knew just what to do.

Honk.

This dog, named Diamond, is notorious for honking at its owner. Residents who know Diamond say the dog has been seen around town honking at its owner.

In the video, Diamond's owner was inside a sandwich shop for a couple of minutes. But that was a couple minutes too long for this impatient pooch.

